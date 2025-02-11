Brookline Capital Management Forecasts MNPR Q1 Earnings

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monopar Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for Monopar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.54) EPS.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MNPR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Monopar Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MNPR stock opened at $51.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $316.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $54.30.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

