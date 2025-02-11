Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Bruker by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 191.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Bruker by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth $3,453,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.14 per share, with a total value of $5,014,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,439,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,359,688.82. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

