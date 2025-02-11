Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $365,500.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 128,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,001.12. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 12,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $499,461.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,228.58. This trade represents a 20.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,713 shares of company stock worth $7,580,622. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BBW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $514.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.50. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

