Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2025

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRNGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 204497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NCP Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $778.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

