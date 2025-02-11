CAE (CAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CAE Stock Performance

CAE opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. CAE has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

