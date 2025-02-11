CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CAE from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$34.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.34. CAE has a 1-year low of C$22.28 and a 1-year high of C$36.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.06. CAE had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

