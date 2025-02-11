Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.52.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

