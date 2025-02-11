Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,952,000 after purchasing an additional 918,078 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 508.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 946,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,911,000 after buying an additional 790,974 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 97.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,279,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,028,000 after buying an additional 630,768 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3,155.8% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 449,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,501,000 after buying an additional 435,495 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,324,000 after acquiring an additional 416,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $119.46 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.03.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 274.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $114,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,918,065.52. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $29,055.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

