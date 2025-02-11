Cannabis Stocks To Follow Now – February 09th

Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, and Canopy Growth are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the production, distribution, or sale of marijuana-related products. These stocks allow investors to participate in the growing cannabis industry through buying and selling shares of these companies on stock exchanges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.00. 66,104,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,451,032. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. Tilray has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. 8,729,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a market cap of $330.81 million, a P/E ratio of 120.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.30. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. 22,890,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,716,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26.

