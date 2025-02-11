Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Onto Innovation FY2025 Earnings

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Onto Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Prisco now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $6.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.55. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onto Innovation’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ONTO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $183.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.01 and a 200-day moving average of $190.03. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $145.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 532.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $169,535.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,715. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $6,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,183,330.08. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,827 shares of company stock worth $18,182,185. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

