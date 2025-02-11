Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$63.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$63.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPX. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

TSE:CPX opened at C$53.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$33.90 and a 52 week high of C$68.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.07. The company has a market cap of C$6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

