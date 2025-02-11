Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Carter’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 79.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 81,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,144,000 after acquiring an additional 42,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 122,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

