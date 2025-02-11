Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $424.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $424.00.

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Casey’s General Stores

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This represents a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY opened at $432.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $279.99 and a 1 year high of $439.68.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.