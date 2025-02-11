CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI Price Performance

NYSE CVM opened at $0.36 on Friday. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEL-SCI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 9.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares during the last quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

See Also

