Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth $1,600,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter valued at $4,338,000. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1%.

Several brokerages have commented on EBR. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

