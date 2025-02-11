Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after buying an additional 44,615 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 36.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after buying an additional 41,676 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 663.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.