CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 262.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 6,690.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,425. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

CF Industries Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of CF opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.20. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

