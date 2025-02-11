Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $159.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.79 and a 200-day moving average of $192.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $157.41 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. CLSA cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.79.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

