Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $1.00 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $56.65. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

In related news, CFO James Leddy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,022.65. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 114,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,390. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

