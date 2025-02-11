Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 3,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61.
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates in two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC), and Electrochemicals (EC). The company provides sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, and inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, and sodium hydrosulphite; and sulphur, chloralkali products, and zinc oxide.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.