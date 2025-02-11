Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Receives $115.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.59.

EXE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EXE stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

In related news, Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $4,343,978.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at $517,915.58. The trade was a 89.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

