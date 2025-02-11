Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 52 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $270.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $762.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $172.62 and a 1 year high of $278.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

