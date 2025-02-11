Choreo LLC Acquires 111 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com by 112.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,512,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,014,000 after purchasing an additional 798,791 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 830,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100,333 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of monday.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 600,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of monday.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,295,000 after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of monday.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 540,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,079,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com stock opened at $326.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.04. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.75 and a fifty-two week high of $342.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 796.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.31.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.99%. On average, analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on monday.com from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on monday.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.77.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

