Choreo LLC Acquires 1,298 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,294,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,103,000 after purchasing an additional 194,297 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,997,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,063,000 after acquiring an additional 520,555 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,950,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,259 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 995,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,600,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Masco by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 989,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,070,000 after buying an additional 895,950 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAS opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $63.81 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.04.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

