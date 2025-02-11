Choreo LLC Acquires 1,825 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,722 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,662.92. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $152,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,795.09. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

