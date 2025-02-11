Choreo LLC Acquires 2,675 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of FOX by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,073 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,606,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of FOX by 212.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,437,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,780,000 after purchasing an additional 977,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FOX by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,639,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,008,000 after purchasing an additional 671,511 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of FOX by 448.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after purchasing an additional 582,900 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Moffett Nathanson cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 771,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $35,521,075.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. Fox Co. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $52.54.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 11.56%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

