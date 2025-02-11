Choreo LLC Acquires 396 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 95,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Valvoline by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Valvoline by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 116,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Valvoline Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of VVV opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,261.50. The trade was a 60.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,240. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.