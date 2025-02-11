Choreo LLC Acquires 959 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $211.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $155.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.45. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.75 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

