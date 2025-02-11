Choreo LLC Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,099,746 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $160,893,000 after acquiring an additional 373,730 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 858,840 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,484,000 after acquiring an additional 319,335 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8,503.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 318,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 314,388 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,154,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 983.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $36,993,000 after acquiring an additional 234,098 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $132.09 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.31 and its 200 day moving average is $147.34.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.24.

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.30, for a total value of $244,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,688. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,819.05. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,585. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

