Choreo LLC Boosts Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 546.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 0.1 %

GPK stock opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Increases Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Charles D. Lischer sold 12,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $355,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,022.85. The trade was a 19.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Company Profile



Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

