Choreo LLC Buys 1,439 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $792,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $177.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $128.10 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $121.02 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.55 and its 200 day moving average is $149.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 30.40%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

