Choreo LLC Buys 678 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6,902.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,652,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,763,000 after buying an additional 3,600,686 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 73.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,834,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $260,116,000 after buying an additional 3,312,442 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 63.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,233,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,417,000 after buying an additional 3,198,007 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,581,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,326,000 after buying an additional 1,651,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,468,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $945,965,000 after buying an additional 1,383,478 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

