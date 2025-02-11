Choreo LLC Buys 771 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4,862.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU opened at $170.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

