Choreo LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,988,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 420.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,508,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,500 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,595,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,863,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 463,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after buying an additional 106,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

EWA stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

