Choreo LLC Cuts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 272.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,368.00.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,339.46 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,133.46 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,278.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,342.95. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 564.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 41.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $7,524.54. This represents a 95.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

