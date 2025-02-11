Choreo LLC Decreases Stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in World Kinect by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,358,000 after buying an additional 22,077 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of World Kinect by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 138,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 64,867 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of World Kinect by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 86,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 61,572 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,707,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of World Kinect by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,341,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,465,000 after acquiring an additional 56,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get World Kinect alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of World Kinect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Kinect presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

World Kinect Stock Up 0.2 %

WKC opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. World Kinect Co. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

About World Kinect

(Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.