Choreo LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Choreo LLC lowered its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 35,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in ExlService by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 422,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in ExlService by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXLS

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares in the company, valued at $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $160,562.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,249. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.