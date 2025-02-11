Choreo LLC Grows Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,728.36. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $303.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.31 and a one year high of $369.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.09 and its 200-day moving average is $325.80.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

