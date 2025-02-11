Choreo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2,394.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $151,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,492.45. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 61,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $1,961,112.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,762.32. This trade represents a 56.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,189 shares of company stock worth $5,723,518. Company insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

