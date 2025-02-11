Choreo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of MLAB opened at $154.76 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.68 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The stock has a market cap of $840.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.57.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.66. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 104.92% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

