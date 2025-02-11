Choreo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,422,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,370,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 163,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 26,924 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.87. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $68.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

