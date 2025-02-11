Choreo LLC Has $597,000 Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 391.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

HMC opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Honda Motor

Honda Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.