Choreo LLC Has $660,000 Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Choreo LLC raised its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in XPO by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPO by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in XPO by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in XPO by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $146.21 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.03 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. Analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.35.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

