Choreo LLC Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Black Hills by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 84.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 12.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Analysis on BKH

Black Hills Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.