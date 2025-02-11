Choreo LLC Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3,342.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.94.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $111.97 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $89.79 and a one year high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.91 and its 200 day moving average is $113.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $803,479.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,972.80. This represents a 21.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

