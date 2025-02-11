Choreo LLC Has $710,000 Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. The trade was a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,282. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

