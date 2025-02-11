Choreo LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

