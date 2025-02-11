Choreo LLC Invests $673,000 in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFIX. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PFIX opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.85.

About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

