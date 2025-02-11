Choreo LLC Lowers Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.50 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.42. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $78.39.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.96%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

