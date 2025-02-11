Choreo LLC Lowers Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at about $482,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 71.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 20.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 1,764.7% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $82.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $9,422,160.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,191,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,761,964.85. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $93,146,812. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

